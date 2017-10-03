Cobra Kan run riot at Rumble competition in Dublin

Along with the normal classes that happen every week for Cobra-Kan the club members are taking home awards from various competitions.

The talented Meadhbh Duffy, once again being right there at the top of the medal winners. She competed recently in the Munster open in Cork and travelled home from the competition the outright winner of the under 9 girls advanced point fighting.

Sunday was another day for Meadhbh when she went along to the Rumble competition that took place in the City West Hotel in Dublin, She came home with a bronze medal in the under 9 girl’s points intermediate Kata section.

Meadhbh also claimed silver in light contact intermediate 8/10 year old girls, and another 2 golds for both the intermediate and advanced under 9 year old girls points fighting.

Last weekend seen 21 of the club members travel to the ever popular Best of the Best Competition in Kingswood Dublin with club coach Patricia McQuillan. A total of 30 medals were won by the club along with 6 Grand Champion Belts. The Grand Champion Belts are awarded to competitors for the most wins during the year which 6 of the members have already claimed with another event yet to take place in December.

From the youngest, six-year-old Sophie McCabe, to the senior sections Cobra-Kan battled their way through the rounds to come home one of the strongest club’s in the country. Patricia was on hand throughout the day with help from some of her students to coach and mentor the members through the various rounds and sections that they were taking part in.

With only five-weeks remaining until the 2017 World Kickboxing Championships in Orlando 7 members of the Cobra-Kan team are also very busy training to compete as part of the Irish team that are travelling to the USA for the competition. These members are also along with other club members are doing extra training sessions as part of the Irish team squad training in Dublin between now and November.

Next weekend the club will be present in Dunne’s, Ard Easmuinn Dundalk packing groceries trying to raise some much needed funds that will be used to both buy equipment for the club and also to support the fighters that are travelling to the USA as part of the Ireland team.

The Grand Champion belts from the Best of the Best competition will be awarded to the club members at an awards ceremony in Dublin in January.

The medal list from last weekend’s competition was as follows:

Meadhbh Duffy Gold under 9 girls Kata, Gold under 9 girls points intermediate, Gold under 9 girls light contact intermediate.

Sarah Gray 2 Silver 12-14 year old girls intermediate and advanced points.

Lisa McCabe Gold 10-11 intermediate girls points, Bronze 10-11year old advanced girls points.

Sophie McCabe Gold girls pee wee points.

Liam McCabe Gold under 9 year old boys intermediate points, Gold under 9 year old boys intermediate light contact and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Lee Kerr Bronze 12-14 year old boys advanced points.

Rachael Ruth-McMahon Gold girls 15-17 year old advanced points and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Jack Mackin Silver under 9 year old boys advanced light contact, Gold under 9 year old boys advanced points.

David Neary Silver under 9 boys light contact, and Gold in another group of this section and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Peter Lambe-Fagan Gold boy’s 15-17 year old advanced points and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Oisin Myles Silver boy’s 12-14 yeard old points beginner, Silver boys 12-14 year old intermediate points.

Sophie Held Gold under 7 year old girls beginner points and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Ainnle Kinney Gold girls 15-17 year old beginner points.

Naoise Garvey Bronze 10-11 year old girl’s intermediate points.

Aimee Sheridan Silver girls 15-17 year old intermediate points, Gold 15-17 year old girls beginner light contact and Grand Champion Belt 2017.

Adel Begley Bronze women’s points.

Holly Begley Gold 11-12 year old girl’s beginner points.

Dominykas Svedas Silver 13-15 year old boy’s intermediate light contact.