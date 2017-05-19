Dundalk secure victory on Shannonside

Limerick 0

Dundalk 3

Dundalk negotiated a tricky test on Shannonside tonight, defeating Limerick 3-0 courtesy of a brace from David McMillan and a strike from Seán Gannon.

The striker's two first-half strikes secured Stephen Kenny's men the three-points before Gannon finished a fine team move in the dying embers, as the hosts were made to spend well over an hour with 10 men after 'keeper Brendan Clarke was dismissed having handled outside the area.

Having played so well in the second-half of last week's 4-0 demolition of Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park, Kenny kept faith with the same starting XI and judging by the result he was correct to do so.

After Clarke was sent-off for handling Michael Duffy's punt towards goal, Dundalk were in the ascendancy and took the lead on 29 minutes when Patrick McEleney was hauled down by Paul O'Conor with McMillan stepping up to send Freddy Hall the wrong way from 12 yards.

Dundalk made it 2-0 eight-minutes later when Lilywhites number nine McMillan headed home a good cross from Duffy.

The second-half was a largely academic affair with the visitors in control and the following from the north-east were given a goal for the road when Gannon, in his first league game back after injury, finished off a wonderful team move in stoppage time.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke (Freddy Hall 18); Barry Cotter (Ian Turner 78), Robbie Williams, Paul O'Conor, Tommy Robson; Lee-J Lynch, Ian Turner, Bastien Hery; Dean Clarke, Chris Mulhall (Rodrigo Tosi 68), Chiedozie Ogbene

Subs not used: Dave O'Connor, Tony Whitehead, Stephen Kenny, Tobias Kainz

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Niclas Vemmelund (Seán Gannon 68), Paddy Barrett, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Stephen O'Donnell 60); Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath; David McMillan (Ciaran Kilduff 85)

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Keith Dalton, Conor Clifford, Thomas Stewart