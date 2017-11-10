Potential Dundalk FC investors understood to have been in town

Representatives of Peak6, the group understood to be interested in investing in Dundalk FC, are believed to have visited Oriel Park as recently as two-weeks' ago.

The Democrat understands the group visited for talks over a potential investment agreement in the week leading up to the club's final home league fixture of the season against Bohemians.

Earlier in the week, The Times' Garry Doyle revealed the group, headed by American business man Matt Hulsizer, were in talks about acquiring a stake in the club with current owners Andy Connolly and Paul Brown, and other members of the Oriel Park hierarchy, remaining at the day-to-day controls.

There has also been claims that the prospective investors were looking at the possibility of developing a 7,500-seater stadium.

Peak6 currently hold a 25% stake in English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries have broken their transfer record frequently since the American firm invested, though, a source in the south coast of England has revealed the group have little to do with the daily running of the club.

When approached by The Democrat for comment, Dundalk FC General Manager Martin Connolly neither confirmed nor denied contact from Peak6 or any other potential investor, saying any future decisions would have to fall in line with the best interests of the club.

"We have been approached a number of times in the last 12-18 months about potential investment and we have always maintained that if we feel something will be good for the development of the football club, then we will talk," Connolly said.