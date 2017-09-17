Dundalk RFC do the double in Enniscorthy after seconds win curtain-raiser

Seconds' League

Enniscorthy RFC seconds' 8 Dundalk RFC seconds' 10

Darragh Conroy scored all 10-points as Dundalk seconds' completed the first part of the Mill Road men's double in Enniscorthy on Saturday afternoon.

The out-half kicked an early penalty to put the Louth men into a 3-0 lead, however, Enniscorthy replied with a three-pointer of their own as the match went to half-time level.

Dundalk remained the dominant team after the break with Conroy punishing the hosts with the maximum seven-points having crossed the try line himself.

The Slaneysiders responded with a try in the closing minutes, but they were unable to register the conversion as Dundalk departed with victory.

Conroy, Alistair McCormack and Andrew Williams were best for Dundalk.

Dundalk RFC: Dylan Quigley, Seán McGrane, Zac Bolton; Robin McGee, Mark Pepper; John McGahon, Ciarán Lennon, Alistair McCormack; Simon Byrne, Darragh Conroy; Chris McGeady, Andrew Williams; Patrick Duffy, Tom Bell, Robert Shields

Reps: John Kerr, John White, Stephen Martin, Sam Mulligan, Conor McGrory