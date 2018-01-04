Dundalk attacks: Gardai state they have found no link to indicate attacks were 'terrorist related'

In a statement issued this afternoon, gardai in Dundalk has stated that they are "liaising closely" with international law enforcement services worldwide as part of their investigations in to yesterday's stabbing attacks in Dundalk.

However, they stated that presently they can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist related.

"An Garda Síochána is currently liaising closely with our security and law enforcement partners worldwide to share and assess any relevant intelligence and its potential impact on the current investigation.

"At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist related. However, enquires are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.

"The threat level in this jurisdiction from international terrorism remains unchanged (MODERATE), where an attack is possible but not likely. The level of threat remains under constant review by An Garda Síochána in consultation with the Defence Forces.

"The public should be reassured that An Garda Síochána is committed to ensuring that the security of the state and our public areas remains a policing and security service priority. As a matter of course, we remind the public to remain vigilant and appeal to any persons with any information to contact Dundalk Incident Room on 042-9388471 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."