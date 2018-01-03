BREAKING: Forensics team attending scene of fatal stabbing in Dundalk

A FORENSICS team is currently examining the scene of a fatal stabbing on the Avenue Road, Dundalk. Gardai began investigating the serious incident this morning shortly before 9am .

Residents in the area have expressed their shock. One resident said: "I can't believe this has happened. It's like something you read about in the papers that happens somewhere else."

A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present. One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station. No further details are available at present.

Update: The Garda dog unit has arrived at the scene of the murder on the Avenue Road.

Video, sourced from: Niall O'Connor

There are currently three scenes preserved for technical examination, Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road, and Seatown.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.