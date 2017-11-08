PHOTOS: Luxurious Dundalk home attracts surge in buyer-interest
Opulent dream property sits on immaculate grounds
FOR sale by private treaty, this impressive detached, two-storey, red brick Dundalk home is attracting a lot of buyer-interest, according to Property Partners Laurence Gunne.
Brookfield, Heynestown, Dundalk sits on an attractive and well-maintained site in a much sought after area on the outskirts of Dundalk.
The property offers bright, modern and well laid out accommodation over two floors and has the benefit of a detached double garage with 'Staire' stairs and is plumbed for WC.
Internally the property boasts many features comprising entrance hall, living room, kitchen / dining room, utility room, sun room, formal dining room, study / den and guest WC.
The first floor comprises master bedroom with en suite, walk-in wardrobe, three further bedroom one of which is en suite and main bathroom.
Outside there are gardens to the front and rear with a tarmacadam driveway and outside lighting. Other features include secluded side decking area, rear garden (enclosed) and detached garage.
Heating is by oil-fired central heating. Water and sewage are on mains. For more information contact Property Partners Laurence Gunne on 042 933 4414.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on