Gardaí launch search for hooded burglars following Dundalk break-in

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding two hooded thieves who gained access to a premises in Dundalk last week.



The break-in occurred at Lisduff on the Armagh Road between 1.45am and 2.15am on November 2, with residents having alerted officers of a disturbance.



They discovered two hooded males; one is described as 5' 8" in height and in his early 20s, while the other is said to be approximately 5' 10" and in his early 30s. The culprits subsequently fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this or any another incident is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.







