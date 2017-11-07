Jewellery and cash stolen as Carlingford home is ransacked

Jewellery and cash were among the items stolen following a break-in at a home in Carlingford last week.



The crime, which was committed at a residence in Greenore, occurred between the hours of 2.30pm and 8pm on November 1.



All rooms at the premises were raided, with several units of property taken.

Anyone with information on this or any other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400