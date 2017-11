Gardai are investigating a break-in at a local farm last week.



The incident, which took place overnight on November 2, occurred in the Kilcurry area of Dundalk.



The culprits are thought to have gained access by breaking padlocks at the premises. A silver trailer was among the items stolen.

Anyone with information on this or any other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400