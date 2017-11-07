Dundalk undertaker describes fatal crashes as "harrowing"

A DUNDALK undertaker has vowed to continue to attend the scenes of fatal road crashes despite a dispute arising over payment of services in some parts of the country.

Gerard Quinn from Quinn's Funeral Home told The Dundalk Democrat that the past few weeks have been “harrowing” but he has no plans to stop providing services at fatal collisions in Louth.

Quinn's Funeral Home regularly attends the scene of fatal road crashes in Dundalk and North Louth.

“I've attended three very traumatic situations in recent weeks. It can be harrowing,” said Mr Quinn.

Fintan Goss, aged 33, died during Storm Ophelia, when a tree fell on his car in the early afternoon.

Robert McLoughlin, aged 29, died after he was hit by a car on the Old Newry Road in the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

Brian Hearty was killed in a single car collision the day after his 26th birthday at Ratmore, Kilkerly on Sunday, October 29.

Mr Quinn works closely with the Emergency Services, Gardaí, the coroner, and the doctor-on-call.

“It's been a heartbreaking few weeks. During Storm Ophelia everyone was working in a dangerous situation,” he said.

“Our own health and safety was at risk but it's part of what we do. A fatal crash is a traumatic scene. We do our best to help the family through a very difficult time.”

“The rate paid to undertakers for going to the scene of fatal road crashes is set by each county council,” said Irish Association Funeral Directors spokesperson, Colm Kieran.

“We are trying to work with each individual county council to get a standard payment system introduced for funeral directors to provide this service going forward."