Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday November 7th, 2017

The death has occurred of Sean Maguire of Medebawn, Avenue Road and formerly of Mary Street North, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his father Johnny and mother Vera in May of this year, Nephew James, Sean, beloved partner of Briege Devlin. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by Briege, brothers Dominic, Ciaran and Patrick, sister Una, Carolyn and Jonathan Devlin, (Jonathan) partner Melanie, brothers and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Medebawn, Avenue Road from Monday evening 7pm to 10pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal Wednesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot in the entrance of Medebawn, then driving to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Rita McArdle (née Kieran) of Station Road, Castlebellingham

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Rita, beloved wife of Ned and loving mother of Teresa, Susan, Eddie and Ollie. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sister Kathleen, brothers Tom, Anthony and Francis, aunt Rita, sons-in-law Derek and Ryan, daughters-in-law Linda and Sinead, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law Eddie and Linda McArdle, Drumcar, Dunleer from 3pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit.Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. House private on Thursday morning.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Rita Reilly (née Boylan) of Seatown Gardens, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, 5th November 2017. Rita, beloved wife of Christopher (Christy) and dear mother of Helene, Celine, Christopher Olan, Colm, Marguerite and Fergal. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren Christine, Emma, Louis, Christopher and Harriet, son-in-law Bill, daughters-in-law Naghmeh and Pamela, and her kind carers Lorjie, Ellen, Hazel and Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in her home for family and friends. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery. Family flowers only.

May She Rest in Peace