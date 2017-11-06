Two shops in Dundalk damaged by youth gang

Gardaí are investigating two incidents in which shops in Dundalk were damaged.



The LIDL premises on the Avenue Road was first affected, while the Dunnes Stores unit on Stapleton Drive was also attacked on the night of Saturday, November 4th.



The incidents, which took place between 21.50 and 22.15 on the night in question saw flower pots and fire-relief equipment destroyed.



"We are operating on the belief that both crimes were committed by the same gang of youths," a garda spokesperson told The Democrat.



"Anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time, or those with information on the perpetrators, are urged to contact Gardai."