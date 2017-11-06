Units at controversial Dundalk apartment block to be made available to council

68 units in Ard Dealgan, Quay Street, Dundalk will be made available to Louth County Council's social housing list under a long term agreement with Tuath Housing Association, according to Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd.

The unoccupied premises are hoped to be available in quarter 2 of 2019.

"This is fantastic news for Louth's social housing tenants." O'Dowd said.

"This will dramatically improve the social housing list in the area and the particular range of 1-4 bed apartments and duplexes will cater for a wide range of social housing needs, the safety issues that have plagued this site will be fully rectified and addressed before becoming available."

The development on Quay Street was built by developer Tom McFeely and has remained unoccupied since 2009 due to health and fire safety concerns.

A derelict site notice was issued in respect of the development in November 2015.

A receiver was appointed to the development and sold it to Celtic Social Housing Company Limited, who contacted Louth Co. Co. to express an interest in refurbishing the building and resolving all safety issues.

After a full investigation, Louth Co. Co. agreed to support this proposal on the basis that the units would be leased to Tuath Housing Association for the purpose of social housing.

The 68 units will be leased by Tuath Housing Association for a 20 year term from Celtic Social Housing Company Ltd and made available to Louth Co. Council for social housing tenants.

Completion time is estimated at 18 months – Q2/2019 - and on completion it has been agreed that a live-in caretaker will provide an onsite presence in the development.