Car destroyed in Dundalk acid attack

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident which saw an acidic substance poured over a car in Dundalk.



The attack, which occurred on the night of November 1st (Wednesday), took place at the Golf Links Road in Blackrock.



"We're keen for anyone who may have noticed any unusual behavior in the area to get in contact," a police spokesperson told The Democrat. "We're also keen to establish any motive behind the attack or to see if it was a random incident."

Anyone with information on this or any another incident is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.





