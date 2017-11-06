Deaths in Dundalk Monday 6 November 2017

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) Muckian of Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth / Glasnevin, Dublin

Peacefully in Dealgan House Nursing Home in her 98th year on 5th November 2017.

Predeceased by her parents Peter and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 5.45pm to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for evening prayers at 6.O' Clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1.O' Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rita McArdle (née Kieran) of Castlebellingham, Louth

In her 79th year, of Rita McArdle (née Kieran), Station Road, Castlebellingham and late of Sheelagh, Hackballscross, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest In Peace





The death has occurred of Dessie Malone formerly of 10 Crescent 1, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Husband of the late Sadie and beloved father of Briege, Desmond, Sean, Patricia and Andrew. Sadly missed by his sister Miriam and brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son and daughters-in-law, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Will be reposing at his son Andrew's residence in Plaster Mount Pleasant, from Monday, until removal on Wednesday 8th at 10:15 am for 11 am requiem Mass in the Redemptorist Church, Dundalk followed by cremation in Dardistown cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace