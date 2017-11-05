Cattle stolen from farm in Louth

A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 14 cattle stolen from a shed in Ravanny, Co Louth on Saturday evening.

According to the IrIsh Farmers Journal, the animals worth €17,000 were all red 18-month old Limousins crossed with Charlaois.

The Irish Farmers Journal says that the owner, Farmer Tom Kirk, received a call from a neighbour shortly after 7pm on Saturday to tell him that cattle were missing from his yard, located between Dundalk and Carrickmacross.

It was found that 14 animals worth an estimated €1,200 to €1,300 each had been stolen from several pens in his shed, where the feed barriers had been lowered.

Interviews with neighbours revealed that a lorry drove by with its lights off around 6pm.

Mr Kirk is offering a €1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the livestock.

Anyone with such information can contact Ardee garda station on 041-6853222