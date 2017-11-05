Deaths in Dundalk Sunday 5 November 2017

The death has occurred of Tommy Lynch of The Coast Guards, Lower Point Road, Dundalk, Louth / Clogherhead, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving grandnephew Jonathon, relatives, all his carers and friends in The Coast Guards.

Reposing at The Coast Guards, Lower Point Road, Dundalk from 4 o' clock until 8 o' clock on Sunday evening and from 11 o’clock on Monday.

Removal on Monday at 5.30pm arriving to The Redemptorist Church, for 6 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Drogheda.

Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Susan Hayes (née Mc Donnell) of Sandfield Gardens, Blackrock, Louth / Monaghan

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, 3rd November 2017.

Susan, much loved wife of the late Jim and loving twin sister of the late Kathleen, also predeceased by her sisters Molly, Gretta, Clare and Nan.

Deeply regretted by her children, Anne (Gower), Bernadette (O'Sullivan), Fiona (Flynn) and Brian and her grandchildren Barry, Stephen, Alan, Katie, James, Susan and Catherine and great grandchildren Jacob, Eva and Nathan, sons in law, daughter in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Ardee lodge from 3pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for Mass at 11.O'Clock. Burial afterwards in St Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest in Peace