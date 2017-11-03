Dog in Louth 'shot with a pellet gun'

A two year old dog found in Dunleer in Co Louth is believed to have been shot with a pellet gun, according to Fiona Squibb of Louth SPCA.

The dog also had further injuries to her face when found.

Taking to Facebook, Fiona had this to say:

"Found this little girl last night in Dunleer. No microchip. No collar and tag. Injuries to face and head.

"The vet also thinks she has been shot with a pellet gun. Very tender on her side. Only 2 years old, a real sweetie.

"Dont know if anyone knows her or can give clue to owner - I would love to speak with them."