BREAKING | Revenue officers seize 1.6 million smuggled cigarettes in Louth

This afternoon, in an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 1.6 million smuggled cigarettes when they intercepted a truck near the M1 motorway in County Louth.



The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Richman Royal”, may have originated in Dubai and were concealed in a number of crates said to contain “book covers”.

The seized cigarettes have a retail value of almost €880,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €700,000.

The majority of people pay the right amount of tax and duty. If you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it. Contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.