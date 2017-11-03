Dundalk woman celebrates 105th birthday with major celebration

Mary Hughes from Haggardstown celebrated a momentous milestone this week, reaching her 105th birthday at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Mary has a daughter, Ann Poucher and granddaughter Sarah. In fact, Mary received a personalised letter from President Michael D Higgins to mark the occasion.

Mary also had a party, attended by many, in the nursing home on Sunday October 29th to celebrate the big event.

Congratulations Mary!