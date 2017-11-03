Exciting new line-up for Winter 2017 as Frostival returns to Dundalk!

The two day festival will take place on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th of November in Dundalk Town Centre and this year’s line-up has some very exciting new features in a jam-packed programme of events including Santa’s Grotto, Little Elves Fun Zone, Dundalk Christmas Market, Great Dundalk Bake Off and Dundalk on Ice.



Santa Claus is coming to Town! Another first as part of the Frostival festivities is the introduction of a custom made Santa’s Grotto which will be located on Earl Street over the two days. Nothing says Christmas quite like a visit to Santa’s Grotto and this year children can hand deliver their Santa letters to him in person on Friday and Saturday.



The Little Elves Fun Zone sponsored by Pelican Promotions will run from 3-6pm with lots of fun for the little ones including a visit from the Disney Princesses and DJ Christmas will be will be playing all his festive favourites from 3pm on Market Square to get us into the spirit of Christmas.

Dundalk BIDS Manager Martin McElligott said “We are also delighted to announce our Dundalk Christmas Market will take place on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th of November. The marquee is ideally located on Earl Street and will host 30 local craft and artisan food producers with their delicious food and beautifully handmade gifts. A special thanks to The Crafty Rock who are coordinating this part of the festival”.

On Frostival Friday Mrs. Claus has organised a magical event the whole family can get involved in with the Frostival Treasure Hunt - if your family is up for the challenge sign up from 12pm in Dundalk Tourist Office.

Don’t miss Dundalk Men’s Shed Choir who will be entertaining everyone with seasonal melodies and traditional Christmas carols from 4pm in An Táin Arts Centre.

The last of this year’s exciting new additions is the Great Dundalk Christmas Bake Off – ten local Star Baker have taken up the challenge and will create and present their Signature Bakes to the judges on Frostival Friday at 4.30pm in An Táin Arts Centre. In the coming weeks the Star Bakers will be paired with and mentored by baking experts in five local businesses. Proceeds from this event with go to local homeless charities.

Kings Church Gospel Choir will be performing live at 5pm at Market Square leading us into the annual Christmas lighting ceremony will take place at 5.30pm. It will be officiated by the Cathaoirleach assisted by Kyle Norton and his Special Olympics teammates who will hit the switch and illuminate Dundalk Town Centre.

Finishing off our evenings events will be the official launch of Dundalk on Ice. For more information on any of the above please go to Frostival Dundalk Facebook Page.





DUNDALK ON ICE

Dundalk on Ice returns on Saturday 11th of November 2017 and will run right through to January 7th and is better than ever. The town centre ice rink has become a family favourite over the last 4 years and is the perfect festive activity where locals and visitors alike can skate under a fully covered marquee, while enjoying a wide variety of food and attractions in and around the Market Square in one exciting location.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for €8 in Dundalk BIDS & Tourist Office at Market Square until November 10th.

Dundalk on Ice welcomes all ages and ability of skaters, whether you’re a pro or a first timer, you will be sure to enjoy the experience. The 300sqm of real ice can hold up to 100 skaters. Sessions last for 45 minutes and we advise that skaters arrive 15 to 20 minutes before their session to get their skates on.

You don’t need to be worried if you haven’t skated before, the Dundalk on Ice experienced team of Ice Marshals will only be too pleased to offer assistance and advice on how to enjoy your skating.

Martin Mc Elligott, from Dundalk BIDS said “The continued success of Dundalk on Ice year on year has exceeded expectations. Feedback last year from our local business is that people are staying in town after their skating session, coffee shops, restaurants and retailers all see the added value of this. . We averaged that for each visitor to the ice rink a minimum of €10 is spent locally”

Martin continued “Dundalk BIDs is delighted to have played a major role in bringing the ice rink back to the town centre. The main sponsors this year are Louth County Council and Recruitment Plus, their continued support ensures that we can continue to create a seasonal social calendar that can compete with the best like Dundrum and Blanchardstown”



Zuzana Foley from Recruitment Plus Dundalk said “Having recently celebrated 17 years on Clanbrassil Street we are delighted to participate in the sponsorship for the local Ice Skating rink which each year, relies on local businesses for support”

“Every year the ice skating rink brings a true sense of festivity and Christmas spirit to the town. We are very grateful to the many inspiring, innovative local businesses that have supported us over the past 17 years”

Dundalk on Ice organisers who operate the rink remain committed to supporting the local economy and as far as possible will again create much needed seasonal employment locally via the rink’s operations.