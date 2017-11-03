Army bomb disposal team diffuse two devices in Louth home

Two viable improvised explosive devices were made safe by an Army team in a Co Louth housing estate last night.

RTE News are reporting that fifteen houses had been evacuated by gardaí after the device was found during a house search.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent to the Moneymore estate in Drogheda following a request from gardaí.

The EOD team arrived on scene at 10.30pm and, following an assessment, confirmed two viable IEDs and the components of a third.

The devices were made safe at the scene and taken to a secure location for examination.

The scene was declared safe at 11.40pm.

Once the devices are fully examined, any material of an evidential nature will be handed over to the gardaí to assist in their investigations.