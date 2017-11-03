Dundalk businesses honoured at Irish Auto Trade Awards

Laverty Motor Factors of Dundalk were among the award winners at the prestigious Irish Auto Trade Awards 2018, which took place at Carton House on Thursday.

The awards programme, in its 4th year, is a celebration of excellence in the Irish auto trade in Ireland, a sector that accounts for almost 40,000 jobs.

John and Brenda Laverty collected the Motor Factor Of the Year award from Shaun Greasley and Fabrizio Giannelli of sponsors TecAlliance. Winners from across the country were honoured in 26 categories, spanning aftersales, parts, components, tools, equipment and service.

This was the second year in-a-row that John and the team at Laverty Motor Factors have taken home the national award.

McManus Tyres, Dundalk were regional winners in the Tyre Retailer of the Year category.

Retail auto businesses undergo a rigorous selection process that includes phone and personal mystery shops before being finally adjudicated on. Manufacturer and distributor companies were shortlisted based on votes received by readers of the Irish Auto Trade Journal over recent months.

Irish Auto Trade Awards organiser Padraic Deane of Automotive Publications commented, “From the outset these awards were all about standards, and 4 years in we can see how the bar has been raised across the various sectors which we honour. The commitment to standards is evidenced by the fact that many of our winners are repeat winners, striving year-on-year to do better for their customers.”