Deaths in Dundalk - Friday November 3rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Olive Fagan (née Kavanagh) of Killin, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Kate, much loved mother of Yasmin (Matthews) and Tanya (Rice) and dear sister of Briege (Reilly), Chrissie (Murphy), Pat and the late Sally (Greene), Cora (Keating), Catherine (Ciss, Muckian), Mick, Gerry and Pete.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren Peter, Rosie-Kate, Lily-May and Richard, sons-in-law Ciaran and Peter, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace