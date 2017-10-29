Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 29 October 2017

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Casey of Oakland Park and formerly St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved mother of Brian (Sweden), dear sister of May and the late Frank, Lizzie, John, Harry, Patsy (England), Jimmy, Kathleen, Maggie and Larry (England) and tenth of eleven children to the late Margaret and Frank Casey.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 4pm-8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Yvonne Morton of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 27 October 2017, peacefully in the loving care of The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Yvonne, predeceased by her parents William (Wilfie) and Josephine, nephew Niall Lawless.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Mary Lawless (Oaklawns), and Anne Rennick (Newbridge), brothers in-law Sean and Tom, nephews Aidan, Barry, Justin, Declan, Morton and Kenneth, niece Joanne, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Sunday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Madge Murtagh (née Hamill) of Seafield Lawns, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 28th October 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Formerly of Stephenstown, Knockbridge.

Predeceased by her grandson Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, sons Colin, Paul and Conor, brothers Joey and Francie, daughters in-law, grandchildren Adam, Ellen, Séan, Cara, Dow and Tom, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Seafield Lawns, from Sunday 2pm to 8pm and Monday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private for family members only on Tuesday morning, please.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John Joe Curtis of Streamstown, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons Paul and Brendan, daughter Regina, daughter-in-law Pamela, grandchildren Vanessa, Jamie, Caoimhe, Stella and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2.00 pm until 9.00 pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning for removal.

May He Rest In Peace