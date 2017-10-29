Man dead following road crash on Dundalk to Castleblayney road

A man in his twenties has died, following a single car collision on the Dundalk to Castleblayney road in the early hours of this morning.

The accident, which was a single vehicle crash, happened at around 12.20 this morning on the N53 at Rathmore, Kilkerley, approximately three miles outside Dundalk town.

The man who, according to RTE news, was the sole occupant of the car, was seriously injured when the car hit at wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been taken to the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

The road remains closed pending forensic investigation.