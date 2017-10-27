Bellurgan House hosts first Louth Craftmark Fair

The beautiful setting of Bellurgan Park House, Dundalk, will host the fist Louth Craftmark Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 17, 18 and 19.

Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a group of 50 makers and visual artists based in and around County Louth. This is their first retail fair. The creative disciplines of its membership include Ceramics, Print, Jewellery, Textiles, Woodwork, Furniture, Sculpture and Painting.

This is a high quality craft fair with a difference. Louth Craftmark is a unique collective of North East-based talented craftspeople, who have come together to provide mutual support.

The Louth Craftmark Fair offers a showcase of the finest locally made crafts. It presents a pre-Christmas opportunity to purchase quality products with local provenance in the beautiful, historic setting of Bellurgan Park House.

Through its support of local craft entrepreneurs, Louth Craftmark has ensured that the region has a flourishing Design, Craft and Art sector where makers and their work are valued, developed and celebrated.

The Fair takes place from 1.00pm to 9.00pm on the Friday, and from 10.00am to 6.00pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Set within its own 390 acres of land, the 18th century house, with its completely original features, is an incomparable location.