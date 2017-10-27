Christmas 'Pop Up Shopping Centre' coming to Dundalk

Carrickdale Hotel in Dundalk will play host to a Christmas Pop Up shopping centre on November 3rd.

It’s the ultimate Christmas pop up shopping centre event. It costs €20 and it’s pay at the door. Guests will be greeted with a glass of mulled wine. Doors open at 7pm. Guests can look forward to 25 pop up shops all offering amazing discounts on the night.



There will be entertainment by comedian “Totally Ruthless” and demonstrations on your Christmas Make Up, Hair Styling, Tan and Nails.



The bar will be open and it promises to be a great night of shopping for that perfect Christmas outfit, Christmas cake, pudding, decorations, shoes, bags, accessories, gifts, skincare and health plus much more.



FBI bloggers will choose Best Dressed Lady (€300 cash prize), Miss Curvette (Obagi Skin Peel, sponsored by Younique Aesthetics) and Best Shoes and Handbag (Necklace and Earrings, sponsored by Bellamie)



There will be a raffle for a hamper on the night and all proceeds will go to “Friends of Children” charity