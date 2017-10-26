Dundalk to Carlingford road closed due to crash

David Lynch

David Lynch

Dundalk to Carlingford road closed due to crash

The main Dundalk to Carlingford Road (R173) is closed near Ballymascanlon this morning following a crash.

Gardai are attending scene and it is understood there were at least two cars involved.

**UPDATE: The road has now reopened **

There are no reports of injuries coming in yet.

Motorists are advised that diversions are in place and to avoid the area if possible.