Dundalk to Carlingford road closed due to crash
The main Dundalk to Carlingford Road (R173) is closed near Ballymascanlon this morning following a crash.
Gardai are attending scene and it is understood there were at least two cars involved.
**UPDATE: The road has now reopened **
There are no reports of injuries coming in yet.
Motorists are advised that diversions are in place and to avoid the area if possible.
#LOUTH The Dundalk/Carlingford Rd (R173) is closed near Ballymascanlon Golf Course due to a crash. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 26, 2017
