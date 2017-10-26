Supervalu opens doors in Dundalk today

Supervalu's new 17,600 square foot Fairways store in Dundalk, which represents a total investment of €7 million and is located in a new flagship retail development at the former Fairways Hotel Site opens its doors today.

The Fairways development also includes a coffee shop, a pharmacy and residential units.

The store is owned by local businessman Richard Tiernan, who has developed a tailored offering for the Dundalk community, with a variety of locally-sourced products available at the new store include SuperValu Food Academy producers such as Kookie Dough, which specializes in making high-quality cookie products, and Sing Li, which produces curry sauce and pastes. Some of the other locally-sourced products available at SuperValu Fairways include Moran Jams, Rafferty’s Fine Foods, Morgans Seafoods and McCloskey’s Bakery.

The SuperValu Fairways store features a sizable Bakery, as well as Butcher and Fish counters, and parking for 150 customers. The new store also features a comprehensive health and wellness section with over 1,600 products to reflect consumer demand for products like nuts, dry fruits, vitamins and supplements.

Commenting at the opening, SuperValu Fairways store owner, Richard Tiernan said: “We’re delighted to be providing an economic boost to Louth, between the 55 people that are employed at the store and the local suppliers who will have their products on sale. Our combination of fresh food leadership, value and a tailored service to the local community makes us the ideal destination in the run-up to Christmas, which will be our busiest trading period during the year.”

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu, said: “As Ireland’s leading grocery retailer, we are delighted to announce the opening of this SuperValu store as anchor tenant in the new Fairways retail development. It will provide consumers in Dundalk with our unique combination of quality and innovative food, complemented by a tailored local offering. Today’s opening demonstrates the strength of SuperValu’s independent community retail model, as local businessman Richard Tiernan invests in his local community with this new store.”

SuperValu serves over 2.6 million customers every week and has 220 stores nationwide. Together with its retail partners, SuperValu employs approximately 14,500 colleagues, making it one of the State’s largest private sector employers. 75% of everything on SuperValu’s shelves is sourced in Ireland. SuperValu continues to source locally wherever possible which helps to sustain 30,000 jobs in the Irish economy.