The Castle Players Drama Workshops in Dundalk

The Castle Players drama group are organising a series of Drama Workshops, starting in An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street on Monday November 6th at 7.30pm.

The workshops can give the participants the opportunity to; have fun, meet stimulating people, and develop acting skills. You may be one of many people who secretly harbour the wish to act in a play, but you feel you could not possibly stand in front of an audience and could not cope with learning all those lines.

In these workshops you will begin at the beginning, (a very good place to start) and follow a process in easy stages which will take you to a place you never thought possible.

So why not give it a go, whether you are a complete beginner or have some acting experience, you can expect a warm welcome in the Rehearsal Room at An Tain Arts Centre on November 6th.

Further information can be had by calling Mary Tansey at 086 8050382, Nigel Clinton at 086 0779639 or Pat McKenna 087 1605319.

Participants must be over the age of 16.