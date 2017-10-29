Dundalk man seriously assaulted his then girlfriend

A 25 year old man who seriously assaulted and threatened to kill his then girlfriend in the home they shared, was jailed for two years at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

The court was told that Christopher McQuillan who at the time had an address at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhenvnamor, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to committing both offences on the 13th and 14th of November last year.

The court heard how the victim had returned home to find the defendant passed out on the bed. She shook him to wake him and he began shouting her and accusing her of cheating on him before he launched the physical assault.

The woman told gardai that she had passed out after the defendant repeatedly punched her in the face while he was on top of her and later on he resumed the assault.

She said he stood over her and kicked her in the ribs and choked her and threatened to kill her.

The woman called the gardai from her parent’s home and the investigating garda confirmed that while the woman is known to him, he had difficulty recognising her because of the severity of the swelling and bruising. However the court heard she did not suffer any fractures in the assault, and had made a full recovery.

Christopher McQuillan - who had 43 previous convictions, exercised his right to silence during his garda interview.

The Defence barrister said a severe degree of alcohol and drugs was involved at the time and her client had instructed her to apologise to his former partner, and a letter of remorse was handed into the court.

The barrister added that her client had a difficult background, had left secondary school in second year, and had literally gone off the rails but she said the report from the Probation officer was a glowing reference in respect of the time her client has spent in custody and he had shown insight in respect of his anger management issues and problems with drugs and alcohol. Judge Michael O’Shea said it was a completely unprovoked attack. He noted the defendant’s mental health issues have improved and he’s been engaging well in courses in terms of his rehabilitation.

He imposed a three year sentence, but suspended the last 12 months on the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year after his release.