PHOTOS: Louth church built in 1792 goes up for sale

It's certainly a rarity on the property market, but a church in Termonfeckin has just gone on the market for €130,000.

St. Fechin's Church (ex-Church of Ireland) is based in the village in Co Louth and was built in approximately 1792, but has been closed for use since 2010.

According to Estate Agents Sullivan Property Consultants the church still retains many original feature.

"The building still holds all its original features and is laid out as entrance hallway, worship room and altar.

"The site measures approximately 0.5 acres with a right of way access to the graveyard. The church is located in the busy village of Termonfeckin and could be suitable for a variety of businesses with the relevant planning permission."

