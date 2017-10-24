Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday October 24th, 2017

The death has occurred of David Omomia, Castleross, Dundalk

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Deeply missed by his loving partner Pamela, children Leona, Leon and Lexie, mum Roseline-Ewemade Omomia, brothers Eugene and Michael, sisters Amina, Charity and Bridget, mother in-law Maura Curley, special friend David, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and many friends in Ireland and his home Country of Nigeria.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Wednesday 2pm to 8pm sharp. Removal on Thursday afternoon to Dundalk Community Church, Hagan House, Ramparts Lane, arriving for Funeral Service at 1pm, followed by burial in Dowdallshill Graveyard, Newry Road, Dundalk.

Funeral Home private for family members only on Thursday morning by family request

Donations in lieu of flowers please