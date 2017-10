Gardai have launched an investigation after a car was was ransacked in Dundalk.



The incident, which occurred on October 19 (Thursday) at a home in Ashbrook, saw cash and speakers stolen from the vehicle.



The car was stationary in the driveway of the residence at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this or any other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.