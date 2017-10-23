Dundalk Gardaí issue Halloween warning to parents amid concerns of gang trouble

Gardaí have warned that the primary onus is on parents to ensure their children act safely and responsibly this Halloween.

The warning comes off the back of a number of public order complaints issued last year against congregations of local youths.



"Parents need to be more vigilant to ensure we can stamp this out at source", a spokesperson for Gardai told the Democrat.



“Of course most are acting in good faith, but when parents drop their children off to a given area on the pretence that they're meeting up with a friend, often these things can evolve into larger groups.



"There were a number of instances in the likes of Blackrock and Knockbridge whereby significant groups of youths were running amok in housing estates and Gardaí were dealing with complaints.



"Halloween is already a notoriously difficult year for law enforcement. Each year many children and young persons suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.



"It should be also noted that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State. Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective.



"The Gardai will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

"The only exception to these laws is where a 'professional' type firework display is authorised under permit. Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents.



“They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there always the possibility of outbreaks of fire in property if fireworks such as 'rockets' continue to burn after landing.



"We ask that parents be responsible in ensuring that their children do not cause injury to either themselves or others on Halloween night.



“If you discover that your children have possession of bangers/fireworks please take same from them.”