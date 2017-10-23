Deaths in Dundalk - Monday October 23rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Robert (Foods) McLoughlin of Newry Road, Dundalk

On 21st October 2017, following an accident. Robert (aged 29), much loved son of Sid and Attracta and dear brother of Stephen and Kim. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, sister-in-law Catriona, niece Chloe, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.40am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral cortège will drive to his home on the Newry Road and walk from there to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. House private on Thursday morning please.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Paula Faulkner (née Hughes) of Annagassan

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Paula, beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Jon-Paul (UCD Dublin) and Alison (Rafferty, Forkhill). Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Josh and Katie, sisters Imelda (Graves) and Carole (Murtagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later