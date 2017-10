AA Roadwatch are reporting that the Armagh Road in Dundalk is closed this evening for a time due to a crash.

Several cars were involved in a collision and emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at The Lisdoo.

"#LOUTH The Armagh Rd in Dundalk is closed due to a crash by Coulter Place, for approximately the next hour."

More as we get it.