Man killed after being struck by two cars in Dundalk

A man in his late 20s was killed overnight in Dundalk after being hit by two cars on the old Newry Road.

Gardai believe the man was hit around 3.15am when he attempted to cross the road near the junction with the Racecourse Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two cars were uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.