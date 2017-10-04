McGahon welcomes major boost in state funding for Carlingford

Carlingford is set to benefit from €79,337 in Government funding, said Cllr. John McGahon.

Cllr John McGahonsaid the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which was launched in April this year, will focus on projects that will enhance and develop our local areas.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an important part of Fine Gael’s work to rejuvenate and revitalise rural Ireland and should have a significant impact on towns and villages across the country.

"We have placed a particular emphasis this year on projects which have the capacity to support the economic development of rural town and villages as well as their neighbouring townlands.

“The scheme will also support improvements to public amenities in our town and village centres, to help make them more attractive places in which to live and work and to visit.

“I want to thank Louth County Council for their efforts and co-operation in engaging with local and business communities to identify this project.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, said: “Following on from the success of the 2016 scheme, I am delighted to be able to allocate €21.6 million for projects in 281 towns and villages right across rural Ireland.

“This allocation more than doubles the €10 million allocated to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme last year. This is a clear indication of the Government’s commitment to making rural Ireland a more vibrant and sustainable place to live. This funding will be put to good use over the coming twelve months for the benefit of the people who live in rural Ireland.”

The allocation of €21 million by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Town and Village Renewal scheme follows the roll out earlier this year of a range of other initiatives to support rural Ireland, including the CLÁR scheme, the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure scheme and the Local Improvement Scheme.