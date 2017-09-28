UPDATED: Serious accident in Dundalk as trailer strikes pedestrians

A serious accident has occurred on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.

A trailer being towed by a passing vehicle came detached and struck two pedestrians near Sloanes Shop at approximately 8.45am.

Both of the casualties are in a serious condition, with one having been air-lifted to St james' Hospital in Dublin.

Three ambulances, two fire tenders are currently at the scene, where phone wires are also down.

A witness who lives in a house beside were the incident occurred told The Democrat that she ran out of her house when she heard a noise and saw the trailer of the lorry on the footpath and two people on the ground.

She also stated that a car parked up upon arriving at the scene and that a woman got out of the car and tended to the two people until the emergency services arrived shortly afterwards.





The road was blocked at Marshes Cross through to end of Avenue Road for a time this morning.

The medevac helicopter, which is an army issue, left the Gaels field at about 10.10am.

UPDATE: The road has been cleared.