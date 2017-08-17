PHOTOS: Ardee cottage with stunning modern style inside

'Boat Cottage', a newly refurbished cottage in Ardee town that is on the market, has an interior that must be seen to be believed.

The deceptively spacious three bedroom single storey town house is located on Boat Trench Lane, just off Ardee main street.

It has been tastefully designed and finished with quality fixtures and fittings, to a very high standard.

Features in the house include, oak wooden flooring in the kitchen, dining and living area as well as oak wooden worktops.

There is a Butler style sink with mono tap as well as an induction hob and double integrated oven and integrated dishwasher.

In the bedrooms there is also oak wooden flooring with the main bedroom having an en-suite bathroom.

This house is served by mains water and sewage and heating is gas fired.

Viewings are by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact Gallagher Property on 041 6857637.

As a guideline, offers for this house are in excess of €145,000.