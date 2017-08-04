Vehicle overturns on outskirts of Dundalk
Emergency Services
Accident occurred on the N52 south of Dundalk
According to LMFM this morning the occupant of a jeep which overturned on the N52 from Ardee to Dundalk early this morning, had a lucky escape.
The accident occurred close to Duffy's Cross at around 3.40am.
The emergency services arrived at the scene, but the driver, a male, had already managed to escape from the overturned vehicle by that stage.
The man did not need to be brought to the hospital for further treatment.
