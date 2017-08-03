LOUTH PROPERTY: Ardee cottage boasts award-winning features

A cottage that has come on the market in Ardee boasts some award-winning features that makes a viewing of this property very worthwhile.

'The Cottage' in Edmonstown in Ardee is a four-bedroom home, two minutes from the N2 and 10 minutes from the M1 motorway.

This charming architecturally designed home extends to approximately 2,000 square feet, with well proportioned rooms throughout and excellent quality fixtures and fittings.

The open plan kitchen/dining room and master bedroom have picture windows over looking the gardens.

Some of the features include, beautiful exposed original stone walls with upvc double glazed windows and doors.

The house is surrounded by ½ acre of mature landscaped gardens and is accessed by a pebble stone driveway.

Interior features include a handmade bespoke kitchen and island and solid hardwood flooring.

The Cottage is a haven of tranquility and viewing is highly recommended. To find out more about this property, contact Property Partners John Little, on 041 9831448.