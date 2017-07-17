Decision to end plastic collection in Louth proceeds in spite of unanimous opposition

The decision made by Louth County Council to end the collection of plastics at the authority's bring banks will not be reversed, in spite of the fact that councillors unanimously backed an emergency motion to reverse the decision today.

As reported by LMFM today, an emergency motion was tabled by Sinn Féin's Joanna Byrne at Louth County Council's monthly meeting, to reverse the decision.

The motion was passed unanimously but according to LMFM, Chief Executive Joan Martin said she does not intend to reverse the decision.

Councillors were told at the meeting that the plastic bring banks would be converted to bring banks for collection of glass and cans.

The meeting was also told that the cost of providing the plastics collection facility has cost Louth County Council €136,000 a year.

The decision has drawn the ire of many today, with Louth Fianna Fail TD, Declan Breathnach commenting,

“I have had numerous complaints from constituents who are not happy at having to take their plastics and plastic bottles to a recycling centre as the bring banks will no longer collect them”.

“At a time when we should be encouraging more recycling to divert as must waste as we can from landfill, we are making it more difficult for customers to do so”.