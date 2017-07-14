Scenic Carlingford Ferry 'working towards' first sailing next week

Scenic Carlingford Ferry company have stated that they hope to begin sailing across the lough by "mid to late next week", according to an update on their Facebook page.

"UPDATE. We anticipate all final elements will be in place over the next few days and are working towards sailing mid to late next week. We will post an update on Monday evening."

Back on July 5th the company had announced that navigational lights had arrived and the final preparations were coming together.

"Good news, the bespoke navigational lights have arrived and we are beginning to install them. They are mounted on steel piles, so we might be spotted out on the Lough fixing everything into position. We also installed new specialist fenders in Greencastle and will be doing the same this week in Greenore.

"Maiden passenger voyage will still depend upon final inspections from the regulatory bodies, therefore we cannot pinpoint a start date but we will update again next Monday.

"It’s great to have movement on the final obstacles and we cannot thank you enough for your continued patience and support."