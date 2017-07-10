Dundalk Golf Club enters digital age with local company

Dundalk Golf Club launched their new GPS Clublink phone Application last Wednesday in the Club.

The Application includes 3D graphics and GPS Mapping of the course and is a great course management tool for the course.

This is a free download for all members and visiting members to the club and is available on IOS and Android. John Aherne and Stuart Mc Donnell from Golfgraffix attended the launch on the night and gave a great insight into the running of the App.



Golfgraffix App

For the past four years Golfgraffix has specialised in producing best in class 3D graphics and GPS Mapping for the golf industry. This has included many courses throughout the world in Ireland, Uk and America, which include Tv shot tracker and graphics for Sky and Sports and The Golf Channel, Golf course design and 3D mapping, Simulation/Gaming which has been used by the Ryder Cup and HSBC Champions competition.



ClubLink App revolutionises the way golf clubs interact with its golfers. It has become the main touchpoint between the golf club and its customer giving them all the information and tools they need, on the device (smartphone), they want to view it on. The App is a one stop shop for golf clubs and golfers, here you can use the Tee time booking page, Live scoring, 3D visuals and GPS mapping of the course, Pro shop, club results, loyalty rewards, news and many more useful tools.



Launch Night



The launch was attended by an enthusiastic golf mad crowd of up to 100 members from the club. Sean Hession from the club started the ball rolling and made a speech to his members. Sean expressed how important the Clublink App is to the club and how it will bring the club forward. It will reduce costs for the club and also speed up the time on when news is sent out to the members. The 3D mapping will be an essential tool to the greenkeeper and his staff in the upkeep of the course in the future also.



John Aherne (CEO of Golfgraffix) gave a very informative presentation on how the App works and how the club can get the best out of the App and all the tools available. John also prompted golfers in attendance to download the App and create a log in, this will help communication between members and the golf club. John explained how Golfgraffix is constantly evolving and changing for the better and is bring courses into the next generation of golf.



At the end of the launch a presentation was made to Dundalk golf club for a cheque for 600 Euro, this was rebate of what Dundalk had paid for the App this year due to the kind help from our sponsors. Golfgraffix and Dundalk Golf Club would like to thank all sponsors involved and a list can be seen in the App on our sponsors page.



The Story Behind Golfgraffix



Golfgraffix was set up John Aherne. Describing himself as a golf nut and computer geek, John had previously spent 4 years creating computer generated golf courses for Microsoft’s gaming studio. Over this time, he developed the technical expertise from which Golfgraffix has emerged.



In 2012 John had identified the potential for the golf course visualisation techniques that are the foundation of pc golf games to be employed for marketing, engagement and revenue creation purposes within the golf industry. He left his career and set about proving this potential.



The company has now produced 3d graphics and marketing platforms for 250 courses on 5 continents, provided completed projects assignments for major international golf course designers (Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman Design, Robert Trent Jones Design), has produced TV graphics for use on Sky Sports and The Golf Channel.

The App is fully Downloaded able on IOS and Android and can be found in the App and PlayStore by simply inputting Dundalk Golf Club