Council to review traffic movements at contentious Dundalk crossroads
According to Dundalk councillor John McGahon, Louth County Council will review traffic movements on the intersection of Castle Road and Mill Street in Dundalk.
The crossroads has seen numerous accidents and collisions over the years, with one just recently in April.
.@louthcoco have agreed to review traffic movements at Castle Rd/Mill St with a view to placing two safety railings on the corner. pic.twitter.com/kyNa8xzydJ— John McGahon (@John_McGahon) July 4, 2017
