Maiden voyage of Carlingford Lough car ferry service getting closer

The launch of the much-awaited Scenic Carlingford Ferry appears to inching closer with news that navigational lights are in the process of being installed out on Carlingford Lough.

In a statement on their Facebook page Scenic Carlingford Ferry stated that they will release a further update next week and thanked everyone for their patience.

"Good news, the bespoke navigational lights have arrived and we are beginning to install them. They are mounted on steel piles, so we might be spotted out on the Lough fixing everything into position.

"We also installed new specialist fenders in Greencastle and will be doing the same this week in Greenore. Maiden passenger voyage will still depend upon final inspections from the regulatory bodies, therefore we cannot pinpoint a start date but we will update again next Monday.

"It’s great to have movement on the final obstacles and we cannot thank you enough for your continued patience and support."